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Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - Aug 16, 2023 - Breaking News! Fauci Was Right! The REAL CAUSE of COVID and Long Covid!
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28 views • August 17, 2023

People's perception of disease, viruses, and healthcare has changed since the Covid-19 pandemic. The situation is even worse for people with a history of health conditions or who are otherwise immunocompromised.
The presence of Lyme disease may significantly affect how Covid-19 affects a person who becomes infected with it. Covid and Lyme disease are becoming increasingly linked as new research is published around both of them. How do they relate, and what can you do to protect yourself?
Autoimmunity is an important topic in the prevention and treatment of Covid-19 patients. People with preexisting autoimmune disorders may be especially susceptible to the effects of Covid-19.
People who contract Covid may be at greater risk of severe illness if they have a history of Lyme disease. Considering Lyme disease's potential effects on the immune system, it makes sense that it would also affect Covid-19 patients.
Furthermore, both infections can cause similar flu-like symptoms like fatigue and musculoskeletal aches. Additionally, long-term symptoms of Covid-19 and Lyme disease can affect cognition and other neurological functions.
There was a study that looked at comorbidity between acute respiratory syndrome in Covid-19 patients, as well as those who are asymptomatic or have mild cases, and Borrelia infections. People with a history of Lyme disease are at greater risk of severe Covid-19 infections and hospitalization.
It is unclear how these two infections are related, but researchers suggest that screening for antibodies of Borrelia burgdorferi (the bacteria that causes Lyme disease) may help doctors assess the risk of severe Covid-19 infections.
Ticks can transmit more than Lyme disease. The risk of developing severe Covid-19 symptoms can also be increased by other tick-borne infections, such as Anaplasmosis.
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