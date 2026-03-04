Say No to Warmongers & Communists: How to Stop Funding 2 Sides of the Same Coin Legally & Safely

Unfortunately, the current state of American politics is “American People Last” no matter which party you vote for. With the Democrats you open borders for everyone, censorship, men being allowed in women’s bathrooms, and vaccine mandates.



Now with Republicans, you get another regime change war for Israel with a far more powerful adversary, risk putting American boots on the ground, the spilling of young American men’s blood, and possible escalation to World War III. Americans are exhausted of their voice and vote not counting and how the billionaire establishment class always win.



…But there is another way forward.

You do not have to choose between the lesser of two evils. Just like the Founding Fathers who stood up to the 3% Tea Tax, we have the power to take our country back. However, unlike the patriots of 1776, you do not have to risk your life, your limbs, or your property to do it. The revolution of our time is peaceful, and it starts with legally and safely choosing to stop funding the fake choice between communist Democrats and war hungry Republicans.



Watch the full video to discover how we can save America from within!



