Vance's answer: question about "Israel's military operation in Lebanon"... "friends in Israel"

"I actually feel great about where we are in Lebanon. There's still some additional wood to chop, but we're keep on working at it." - Peter Thiel's Lab Experiment



🔴 @DDGeopolitics

Adding:

TRUMP HAS ALREADY VIOLATED SECTION 1 OF THE MoU (MoU image was shown)



Trump just threatened to "hit Iran very hard again" over Lebanon, a direct breach of Section 1 of the Islamabad MoU, which binds both sides to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other.

(@realDonaldTrump

Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Jun 21, 2026)

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116788337995785578

