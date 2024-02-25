When The STATE Is Physical-Layer⁶G RAPEing You And You Stay Silent That's Called Stockholm Syndrome!

WWIII HAS BEGUN - DARPA N3 PROJECT HAS GONE LIVE & WIDE - My 2011 Website Already Detailed Protocol
https://youtu.be/LMA3Q1prU-Q?si=3jJ76qtJAKyXGEdY
.
DARPA N3 developed Nonsurgical Brain Machine Interfaces for soldiers to use their thoughts alone to control multiple unmanned vehicles or a bomb disposal robot on battlefield – International Defense Security & Technology https://idstch.com/technology/biosciences/darpa-n3-developing-nonsurgical-brain-machine-interfaces-for-soldiers-to-use-his-thoughts-alone-to-control-multiple-unmanned-vehicles-or-a-bomb-disposal-robot-on-battlefield/
.
DARPA_NonSurgical_Neurotech...
Mar 23, 2018 — ... N3 will focus on two approaches: noninvasive. (Technical Area 1 –TA1) and TA2
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://research-vp.tau.ac.il/sites/resauth.tau.ac.il/files/DARPA_NonSurgical_Neurotech_HR001118S0029.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiFrZ270sSEAxUBl4kEHYSUDLUQFnoECBsQAQ&usg=AOvVaw1S2Suliye1DZUa2QyEM9XO
.
2019 Battelle-Led Team Wins DARPA Award to Develop Injectable, Bi-Directional Brain Computer Interface| Battelle Press Release
https://www.battelle.org/insights/newsroom/press-release-details/battelle-led-team-wins-darpa-award-to-develop-injectable-bi-directional-brain-computer-interface
.
America's Book Of Secrets: DARPA's Secret Mind Control Technology (Season 4) | History 2013
https://youtu.be/wZRkfBsTTt8?si=1QwHoQ9-alyH7GQI
.
Home - IEEE EMBS is the world’s largest international society of biomedical engineers
.
Did you get vaccinated with Ivermectin/IVM PLGA nanoparticles for a fake virus called SARS-COV-2?
If so, you were targeted by a host of biodigital convergence drs, DARPA algorithms & alleged truth media. Thank them for your green fluorescent immunosensor.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7724756/
.
scientists to use human body as 6g antenna - Google Search https://www.google.com/search?q=scientists+to+use+human+body+as+6g+antenna&sca_esv=5fee7d56a3546583&sxsrf=ACQVn099oPBrrbtbMdiwVu0JMYVVpNu9Tg%3A1708803176008&source=hp&ei=Z0TaZfPeO9vNkPIP1ou2wAI&oq=scientists+to+use+human+body+as+6g+antenn&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIpc2NpZW50aXN0cyB0byB1c2UgaHVtYW4gYm9keSBhcyA2ZyBhbnRlbm4qAggAMgcQIRgKGKABSPiBAVDjCljPenABeACQAQCYAcADoAHtVaoBCzAuNy4yMC4xMi4yuAEByAEA-AEBmAIqoALsWagCD8ICBxAjGOoCGCfCAhAQLhjHARivARiOBRjqAhgnwgIKECMYgAQYigUYJ8ICBBAjGCfCAgsQABiABBiKBRiRAsICERAuGIAEGIoFGJECGMcBGNEDwgIKEAAYgAQYigUYQ8ICDhAuGIAEGLEDGMcBGNEDwgIQEAAYgAQYigUYQxixAxiDAcICFBAuGIAEGIoFGJECGMkDGMcBGNEDwgILEAAYgAQYigUYkgPCAggQABiABBixA8ICDRAAGIAEGIoFGEMYsQPCAg4QABiABBiKBRiRAhixA8ICBRAAGIAEwgIFEC4YgATCAggQLhiABBjUAsICCxAAGIAEGIoFGIYDwgIFECEYoAHCAgYQABgWGB7CAggQABgWGB4YD8ICCBAAGBYYHhgKwgIFECEYnwXCAgQQIRgVmAMekgcLMS41LjE4LjE2LjI&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp
.
Find EMF Protection At Fix the World Project Maroc S.A.R.L. specializes in handmade Home Decor products for EMF protection as well as online technology education. https://ftwproject.com/ref/512
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.