Original Description:
The iconic animated duo of Beavis and Butt-Head are back and dumber than ever! The '90s pop-culture phenomenons return, voiced by creator Mike Judge, to confound common sense, torment each other, and showcase some of the dumbest comedy imaginable. Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is streaming August 4th, exclusively on Paramount+!
Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at https://bit.ly/3qyOeOf
#ComedyCentral
Subscribe to Comedy Central: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUsN5ZwHx2kILm84-jPDeXw
Watch more Comedy Central on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/comedycentral
Watch more Comedy Central on Invidious: https://vid.puffyan.us/channel/UCUsN5ZwHx2kILm84-jPDeXw
Follow Comedy Central --
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComedyCentral
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ComedyCentral
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/comedycentral
Watch full episodes of Comedy Central shows: http://www.cc.com/shows
Hashtags: #fire #beavis #butthead #cornholio #cartoon
Metatags Space Separated: fire beavis butthead cornholio cartoon
Metatags Comma Separated: fire, beavis, butthead, cornholio, cartoon
Invidious Proxy List: https://invidio.us
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXVdTT1Sis0
Original On Invidious: https://vid.puffyan.us/watch?v=KXVdTT1Sis0
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/oyihvLjbKxjW/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1446999647036903436?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Beavis---Butthead---The-Special-One---FIRE---432hz--hd-720p-:b?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1z9uou-beavis-and-butthead-the-special-one-fire-432hz-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/NYsH3z0
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/79a309f1-8908-4c77-a829-b5613432e449
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/eqAqaIYt9YzvX1J
Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=42777faae95dd5762d98e47d234b6eb1e196d50c70f57de0d9d35f83cbbb1e89&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/114198
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.