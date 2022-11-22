Create New Account
War Party Rising! Incoming House Speaker McCarthy Touts Super-Neocon Agenda
Published 7 days ago |
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published November 22, 2022 

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

Incoming Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has vowed to put "confronting China" at the top of his agenda as speaker. Washington Neocons cannot survive without an enemy. Also today, Daniel Larison lays out what a President DeSantis foreign policy may look like...and it aint pretty. Are neocons firmly back in the driver's seat?


