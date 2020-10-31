© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kary Mullis the inventor of the PCR test - it CANNOT tell you if you are sick
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • October 31, 2020
Do NOT get tested for so called covid virus - it ONLY serves govt to strip you off of your all liberties! PCR tests were NOT invented for such purpose, might be contaminated with something dangerous, may pierce the blood-brain barrier & DO NOT tell you if you are sick - just listen to Kary Mullis, inventor of PCR tests.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.