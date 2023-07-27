Two young German Just Stop Oil activists will probably have
to have their fingers amputated after using an industrial epoxy adhesive to
glue their hands to a road.
German efficiency is to be admired, but these two young ladies will by now surely have realised they were much too fanatical about being efficient.
