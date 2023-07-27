Create New Account
German Efficiency
Fireweasel's Weaseling
Published 21 hours ago

Two young German Just Stop Oil activists will probably have to have their fingers amputated after using an industrial epoxy adhesive to glue their hands to a road.

German efficiency is to be admired, but these two young ladies will by now surely have realised they were much too fanatical about being efficient.

