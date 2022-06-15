© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT.
Donetsk has been subjected to a heavy artillery bombardment by Ukrainian forces, prompting the UN to condemn an attack on a maternity hospital as a ‘violation of international law.’ The shelling left five people dead, including a mother and a child, and 35 injured.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v18ekst-brutal-ukrainian-shelling-of-donetsk-leaves-five-dead-35-wounded.html