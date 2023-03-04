Donald Trump Jr: Fueling the Patriot Economy

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"If we don't start doing the same thing the Democrats do none of it matters."
Donald Trump Jr notes the need to start using the Democrat playbook to beat them at their own game.
Watch #RAV's LIVE coverage of #CPAC2023 here: https://americasvoice.news/cpac2023/