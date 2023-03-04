Donald Trump Jr: Fueling the Patriot Economy

"If we don't start doing the same thing the Democrats do none of it matters."
Donald Trump Jr notes the need to start using the Democrat playbook to beat them at their own game.
Watch #RAV's LIVE coverage of #CPAC2023 here: https://americasvoice.news/cpac2023/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.