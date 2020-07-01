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Nettles and Pins: J Rivka Asoulin from Ancient Roots Israel Herbal Conference
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20 views • July 01, 2020
J Rivka is an amazing healer, herbalist, teacher, mother of seven, entrepreneur and so much more!!! Her story is inspiring as she shares what she's up against and how she never lets it bring her down. She is here to help bring Israel to the herbal table and although the rest of the world seems to want to put a stop to that, she keeps moving forward. This is a woman committed to bringing change and doing it one herb at a time......
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