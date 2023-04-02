Passenger | Candice Glover | Lyrics

Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life. (John 8:12)

Lyrics

Sharp as glass from a broken bottle

Loud as echoes in an open room

You can’t see it but you sure can feel it

Like shadows comin’ over you





As clear as the ocean water

As bright as the summer’s blue

You put my dreams in color

I can’t lie cause you’re my truth





And my everything is you

You are my everything

You give me the melody

I sing what you give to me





I’ll be your passenger

I’ll go where you want me to

I’ll let you navigate

Just let me ride with you





I’ll be your passenger

I’ll go where you wanna go

If you show me the way

Just lead and I’ll follow

I’ll follow,

I’ll follow





On the days when I’m feeling lonely

Could you shower me with your tears?

And paint a rainbow in the sky just for me

Just to let me know you’re still there





Your love is my religion

That’s the only thing that I believe

It’s never hard to make this decision

Everywhere I go I take you with me





My everything is you

You are my everything

You give me the melody

I sing what you give to me





O, oh… Yea, yea

O, oh, Yea… O, oh…





I’ll be your passenger

I’ll go where you want me to

I’ll let you navigate

Just let me ride with you





I’ll be your passenger

I’ll go where you wanna go

If you show me the way

Just lead and I’ll follow





Wherever you go I’ll follow you, O…oh

I’ll be your passenger

I’ll do anything to follow you

Wherever you go

I’ll be your passenger, yea yea





I’ll close my eyes and I’ll trust you

Take me wherever you want me to go

And I’ll go there

I’ll go there





Even where the eyes can’t see

As long as you’re with me

I’ll be your passenger

I’ll go where you want me to

I’ll let you navigate

Just let me ride with you





I’ll be your passenger

I’ll go where you wanna go

If you show me the way

