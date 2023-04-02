Passenger | Candice Glover | Lyrics

Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life. (John 8:12)
Lyrics
Sharp as glass from a broken bottle
Loud as echoes in an open room
You can’t see it but you sure can feel it
Like shadows comin’ over you
As clear as the ocean water
As bright as the summer’s blue
You put my dreams in color
I can’t lie cause you’re my truth
And my everything is you
You are my everything
You give me the melody
I sing what you give to me
I’ll be your passenger
I’ll go where you want me to
I’ll let you navigate
Just let me ride with you
I’ll be your passenger
I’ll go where you wanna go
If you show me the way
Just lead and I’ll follow
I’ll follow,
I’ll follow
On the days when I’m feeling lonely
Could you shower me with your tears?
And paint a rainbow in the sky just for me
Just to let me know you’re still there
Your love is my religion
That’s the only thing that I believe
It’s never hard to make this decision
Everywhere I go I take you with me
My everything is you
You are my everything
You give me the melody
I sing what you give to me
O, oh… Yea, yea
O, oh, Yea… O, oh…
I’ll be your passenger
I’ll go where you want me to
I’ll let you navigate
Just let me ride with you
I’ll be your passenger
I’ll go where you wanna go
If you show me the way
Just lead and I’ll follow
Wherever you go I’ll follow you, O…oh
I’ll be your passenger
I’ll do anything to follow you
Wherever you go
I’ll be your passenger, yea yea
I’ll close my eyes and I’ll trust you
Take me wherever you want me to go
And I’ll go there
I’ll go there
Even where the eyes can’t see
As long as you’re with me
I’ll be your passenger
I’ll go where you want me to
I’ll let you navigate
Just let me ride with you
I’ll be your passenger
I’ll go where you wanna go
If you show me the way
