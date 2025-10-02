Heartless - Solitude

🎵Style Description: "This horror score opens with industrial metal and psychobilly textures: sparse, uneasy synths and whispered male vocals introduce creeping suspense, Verses unleash pulsing drum machines, fuzz bass, jagged guitars, and vocals shifting from whispers to guttural theatrics, Choruses deliver pounding detuned guitars and relentless drums for maximum impact, The bridge mutates with warped music box, carnival sounds, distorted female vocals, manic laughter, slap bass, and wild beats under eerie strings and drones, The outro decays into a sinister drone, a gunshot, and echoing, maniacal laughter, The result is a grinding wall of industrial psychobilly chaos, layered with moments of deranged rock intensity

In the silent stillness of the night, I hear the steady rhythm of time's passage, marked by the clock's relentless tick. Enveloped in darkness, I remain awake, my thoughts consumed by your absence. I reach out, but the telephone offers no solace, only the cold reality of your silence. The night stretches out before me, an endless expanse of longing and solitude.





Once, I found solace in my own company, needing no one to complete me. Yet, since our paths crossed, that solitary existence has lost its appeal. Your memory haunts me, a phantom presence that leaves me yearning for your touch, your voice, your warmth. I have carried this secret love for so long, a silent plea echoing within me, unspoken, unrequited.





How can I bridge this chasm between us? How can I pierce the veil of secrecy that shields my heart? I am left with only echoes of my own voice, whispering in the darkness, "Alone, alone... How do I get you alone?"