Ukrainian nationalists fired at the Leninsky district of Donetsk, as a result, one civilian was killed and 4 more were injured. - 011223

Ukrainian nationalists fired at the Leninsky district of Donetsk, as a result, one person was killed and 4 more were injured.
An enemy shell hit a civilian enterprise - it broke through the roof and exploded inside the building. According to the employee, there were no military installations and equipment there. About 8 cars were also damaged, but they need to be repaired.
