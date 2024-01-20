Create New Account
Be at Peace. This is the Lord's Will for Your Life
Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider


Jan 19, 2024


"Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."

– Philippians 4:6–7

Be at Peace. This is the Lord's Will for Your Life.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5cZdxOMixM

