JUDGEMENT is Coming. ONLYJesusSpeaksPerfectWords. Pro8:17Eph5:3-10Acts3:26 FirstUntoYouHathGodRaisedUpHisSon Jesus & him he hath sent to bless you that every one of Youshouldturnfromyourwickedness.

Please read & share this Loving Warning. Steadfast Faith in Jesus Christ, Forgiveness & Love is a Blessing & we must have ALL 3, as this follows real faith. (See Comment Please ) Micah 6:8





Ye that love the LORD, hate evil: he preserveth the souls of his saints; he delivereth them out of the hand of the wicked. Psalm 97:10



He that worketh righteousness shall be exalted.



1 Corinthians 6:9-11



9, ¶ Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind,

10, Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God.

11, And such were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God.

Colossians 3:5-17

5, ¶ Mortify therefore your members which are upon the earth; fornication, uncleanness, inordinate affection, evil concupiscence, and covetousness, which is idolatry:

6, For which things' sake the wrath of God cometh on the children of disobedience:

7, In the which ye also walked some time, when ye lived in them.

8, ¶ But now ye also put off all these; anger, wrath, malice, blasphemy, filthy communication out of your mouth.

9, Lie not one to another, seeing that ye have put off the old man with his deeds;

10, And have put on the new man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of him that created him:

11, Where there is neither Greek nor Jew, circumcision nor uncircumcision, Barbarian, Scythian, bond nor free: but Christ is all, and in all.

12, ¶ Put on therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, bowels of mercies, kindness, humbleness of mind, meekness, longsuffering;

13, Forbearing one another, and forgiving one another, if any man have a quarrel against any: even as Christ forgave you, so also do ye.

14, And above all these things put on charity, which is the bond of perfectness.

15, And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful.

16, Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.

17, And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.

I love them that love me; and those that seek me early shall find me. Pro 8:17

Proverbs 1:20-33

20, ¶ Wisdom crieth without; she uttereth her voice in the streets:

21, She crieth in the chief place of concourse, in the openings of the gates: in the city she uttereth her words, saying,

22, How long, ye simple ones, will ye love simplicity? and the scorners delight in their scorning, and fools hate knowledge?

23, Turn you at my reproof: behold, I will pour out my spirit unto you, I will make known my words unto you.

24, Because I have called, and ye refused; I have stretched out my hand, and no man regarded;

25, But ye have set at nought all my counsel, and would none of my reproof:

26, I also will laugh at your calamity; I will mock when your fear cometh;

27, When your fear cometh as desolation, and your destruction cometh as a whirlwind; when distress and anguish cometh upon you.

28, Then shall they call upon me, but I will not answer; they shall seek me early, but they shall not find me:

29, For that they hated knowledge, and did not choose the fear of the LORD:

30, They would none of my counsel: they despised all my reproof.

31, Therefore shall they eat of the fruit of their own way, and be filled with their own devices.

32, For the turning away of the simple shall slay them, and the prosperity of fools shall destroy them.

33, But whoso hearkeneth unto me shall dwell safely, and shall be quiet from fear of evil.



Mat 6:14

For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you:

Mat 6:15

But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.



For godly sorrow worketh repentance to salvation not to be repented of: but the sorrow of the world worketh death. 2Co 7:10

1Sa 12:14

If ye will fear the LORD, and serve him, and obey his voice, and not rebel against the commandment6 of the LORD, then shall both ye and also the king that reigneth over you continue7 following the LORD your God:

1 John 1:5-7

5, ¶ This then is the message which we have heard of him, and declare unto you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all.

6, If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not the truth:

7, But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin.

