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Deprogramming: The Social Psychology of Psychological manipulation with Dustin Broadbery
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25 views • June 06, 2022
History is a lie agreed upon because if you repeat one often enough it becomes consensus. Additionally, to question a past or present narrative is labeled divergent. Divergence from the narrative now is labeled as "conspiracy theory", grouping in all divergents whether they are radical or not. Might it be that certain divergent groups are now purposely crafted in order to discredit them ALL thus giving the lie ultimate power?
We know what works in regards to social engineering due to past experiments. Could the results of these social experiments fuel tactics being used to program the masses?
Dustin and I discuss elements that make social engineering successful, what the goal is of them and some ways to DE-program from these pervasive elements.
Dustin Broadbery is a writer and researcher based in London who has been writing about the New Normal the past two years, particularly the ethical and legal issues around lockdowns and mandates, the history and roadmap to today's biosecurity state, and the key players and institutions involved in the globalized takeover of our commons. Other topics he covers is the intelligence state, big tech surveillance, big philanthropy and the co-opting of activism.
You can find his work at https://www.thecogent.org
Subscribe to his Substack https://dustinbroadbery.substack.com/
Support his Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thecogent
Or follow him on twitter @TheCogent1
Teri’s website: livetrucoaching.com
Teri’s memoir “Unapologetically Me - The Bitch In My Pocket” can be found at:
https://www.amazon.com/Unapologetically-Me-BITCH-MY-POCKET/dp/167361891X/ref=sr_1_4?
About LifeSource Shows
Does the truth have to hurt? Our original shows answer your deepest questions. Financial sovereignty in a profit-driven world. Reaching the highest soul connection. Bridging the gap between medicine and natural healing, safely. Maybe you have questions about the nature of institutions meant to serve you, your personal relationships, or want practical info on UFO'S and stargates. You're wondering what part of history is real? Here is truth, higher elevation consciousness and more, delivered in no-holds-barred, apolitical fashion. Our integrity is real and so our are shows.
Speaking of advertising--that is old paradigm. Advertising is a manipulation designed to get you to buy something you don't want or need. The only sponsors we align with are those we can stand beside firmly, in integrity.
Our material is sure to cause a disruption. In case we are censored on the free platforms, be sure to head to our uncensored platform to not miss an episode.
See more at: https://www.lifesource.global/
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We know what works in regards to social engineering due to past experiments. Could the results of these social experiments fuel tactics being used to program the masses?
Dustin and I discuss elements that make social engineering successful, what the goal is of them and some ways to DE-program from these pervasive elements.
Dustin Broadbery is a writer and researcher based in London who has been writing about the New Normal the past two years, particularly the ethical and legal issues around lockdowns and mandates, the history and roadmap to today's biosecurity state, and the key players and institutions involved in the globalized takeover of our commons. Other topics he covers is the intelligence state, big tech surveillance, big philanthropy and the co-opting of activism.
You can find his work at https://www.thecogent.org
Subscribe to his Substack https://dustinbroadbery.substack.com/
Support his Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thecogent
Or follow him on twitter @TheCogent1
Teri’s website: livetrucoaching.com
Teri’s memoir “Unapologetically Me - The Bitch In My Pocket” can be found at:
https://www.amazon.com/Unapologetically-Me-BITCH-MY-POCKET/dp/167361891X/ref=sr_1_4?
About LifeSource Shows
Does the truth have to hurt? Our original shows answer your deepest questions. Financial sovereignty in a profit-driven world. Reaching the highest soul connection. Bridging the gap between medicine and natural healing, safely. Maybe you have questions about the nature of institutions meant to serve you, your personal relationships, or want practical info on UFO'S and stargates. You're wondering what part of history is real? Here is truth, higher elevation consciousness and more, delivered in no-holds-barred, apolitical fashion. Our integrity is real and so our are shows.
Speaking of advertising--that is old paradigm. Advertising is a manipulation designed to get you to buy something you don't want or need. The only sponsors we align with are those we can stand beside firmly, in integrity.
Our material is sure to cause a disruption. In case we are censored on the free platforms, be sure to head to our uncensored platform to not miss an episode.
See more at: https://www.lifesource.global/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNELS!
ANCHOR:
https://anchor.fm/lifesource
YOUTUBE CHANNEL:
https://open.spotify.com/show/0OW4o2MdzTeIHIfPQV6yfu
BRIGHTEON:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lifesource
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