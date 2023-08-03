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Aboriginal Cultural Heritage laws - Voice Crap Without The Voice.
Aussie Flyers
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10 views • August 03, 2023

Exemptions for the New Laws

Our land? I’m still not quite sure. Western Australia’s new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage laws introduced this month which aim to protect culturally significant sites are literally hundreds of pages long. I’ve provided links below if you really want to look through them, but they’re not written for the average person to understand. They are legal documents. What I just showed you was just the contents page. It literally took me 36 hours to read through the entire Act. I’m joking. But it did take me a couple of hours just to skim through it.

ABORIGINAL CULTURAL HERITAGE ACT
https://www.legislation.wa.gov.au/leg...


FACT SHEETS, GUIDELINES AND EXEMPTIONS
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/docu...


LOCAL ABORIGINAL CULTURAL HERITAGE SERVICE FEES
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/20...


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australiawestern australiaracial divisionvoice to parliamentaboriginal cultural heritage laws
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