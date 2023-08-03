Aboriginal Cultural Heritage laws - Voice Crap Without The Voice.

Exemptions for the New Laws
Our land? I’m still not quite sure. Western Australia’s new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage laws introduced this month which aim to protect culturally significant sites are literally hundreds of pages long. I’ve provided links below if you really want to look through them, but they’re not written for the average person to understand. They are legal documents. What I just showed you was just the contents page. It literally took me 36 hours to read through the entire Act. I’m joking. But it did take me a couple of hours just to skim through it.
ABORIGINAL CULTURAL HERITAGE ACT
https://www.legislation.wa.gov.au/leg...
FACT SHEETS, GUIDELINES AND EXEMPTIONS
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/docu...
LOCAL ABORIGINAL CULTURAL HERITAGE SERVICE FEES
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/20...
Join: @RealLandDownUnder on Telegram.
Join Roobs Flyers:
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RoobsFlyer/
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsFlyers
Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer
Download flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers
Download PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.