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Doctor Exposes Anti-Human Endgame Behind Latest Vaccine Technology
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60 views • May 01, 2021
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From Infowars: Doctor Exposes Anti-Human Endgame Behind Latest Vaccine Technology! Dr. Carrie Madej of http://serendipitygroup.org/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the anti-human technology behind the latest Covid injections being pushed on the public.

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