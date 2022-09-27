Dr. Peter McCullough with Carl Higbie on NewsMax Wake Up America Pandemic Response
Dr. Peter McCullough was on Wake Up America with Carl Higbie on NewsMax Sept 25, 2022, to address recent comments from public health officials on "collateral damage" from unnecessary lockdowns and the comment from President Biden that the "pandemic is over but we have more work to do" Dr. McCullough breaks down what this means.
Source
https://rumble.com/v1lrmi1-dr.-peter-mccullough-with-carl-higbie-on-newsmax-wake-up-america-pandemic-r.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3
