0601 Ava on Matta of Fact

Why was Garland invited to Peking University in 2017? Why was it also in 2017? It's never going to be that simple, and it's never going to be just another coincidence. 2017 has been an extraordinary year!

2017年加蘭為何受邀來到北大？ 為什麼也是在2017年？它永遠不會那麼簡單。 這永遠不會只是另一個巧合。 2017年是不平凡的一年！

