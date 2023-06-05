https://gettr.com/post/p2iro0pfef7
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
Why was Garland invited to Peking University in 2017? Why was it also in 2017? It's never going to be that simple, and it's never going to be just another coincidence. 2017 has been an extraordinary year!
2017年加蘭為何受邀來到北大？ 為什麼也是在2017年？它永遠不會那麼簡單。 這永遠不會只是另一個巧合。 2017年是不平凡的一年！
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.