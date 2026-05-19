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Israel's routine demolition in the West Bank continues
The Israeli army conducted a raid on a Palestinian village in the city of Bethlehem, demolishing a residential building belonging to local residents.
Large-scale operations and raids are carried out regularly by Israeli forces across towns and villages of Palestine. In hotspots, there is a pattern of frequent daytime patrols and repeated incursions.