John Keel - Various Lectures
An early interest in Fortean phenomena led John Keel (1930-2009) to investigate UFO experiences in the US Midwest from 1966. His findings were reported in a series of books and articles that were published during the so-called ‘occult revival’ of the 1970s.
Keel rejected the popular Extra-terrestrial Hypothesis as an explanation for the UFO phenomenon and replaced it with ‘ultra-terrestrials’: demonic, shape-shifting intelligences who inhabit a ‘super-spectrum’.