"THE ANTI DEPRESSIVES OF NIGERIA" - A NATION SOLD TO ITS LUSTS (TEACHING ON SEXUALITY AT THE END)

This video is long with good reason. Where the sin is great the judgement and exposure is great but the tools to break chains will also be handed out of Yah has given them to me.





Whoever listens to this message the whole way through you will get your strength back to fight and break free from lust, inordinate affections, homosexual desires and curiosity, actual homosexual practices including sodomy [both male and female who practice this], lesbianism, masturbation, pornography addiction, fornication, lusting for children and minors, and interest in bestiality (at the very least).





It is time for people of God to wear their holy armor and stop walking around lustful and struggling, steeped in lies that they “always have to be that way”. Yah is in His holy temple and His power has never diminished to set the captives free. Come up the mountain with me. I do not trust to my teaching or skills or gifts but I trust the power of Jesus Christ in this video to break BONDAGES and begin the permanent deliverance of anyone who truly wants to be delivered of ongoing sexual immorality. You were not born to be gay, you were not born to be enslaved to evil desires, and NO you were not born to suffer. Let us go up, Jesus still saves. Shalom. 🙏🏽🌺





