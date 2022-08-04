Trump Time? POTUS 45-Endorsed Candidates Clean Up In Primaries

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
Published August 3, 2022
In Arizona, Michigan, and elsewhere, Trump-backed candidates like US Senate hopeful Blake Masters pulled off victories in yesterday’s primaries. Is this the shape of things to come? Also today, more fallout from Pelosi’s perverse Taiwan junket and Russia accuses US of direct involvement in Ukraine war.