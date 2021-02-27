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Yesterday's Conspiracy Today's Reality - Aliens and UFO's
Mike's Christian Perspectives
Mike's Christian Perspectives
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554 views • February 27, 2021
Yesterday’s Conspiracy Today’s Reality

Aliens and UFO’s

Matthew 24:37-39 For as were the days of Noah, so will be the coming of the Son of Man. 38 For as in those days before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day when Noah entered the ark, 39 and they were unaware until the flood came and swept them all away, so will be the coming of the Son of Man.

Don’t Move My Cheese or Rock My Boat

Cognitive Dissonance - Cognitive dissonance is a term for the state of discomfort felt when two or more modes of thought contradict each other. The clashing cognitions may include ideas, beliefs, or the knowledge that one has behaved in a certain way. (Psychology Today)

We don’t want our Reality Box we have created in our mind to be penetrated by the information that would disrupt my comfort and peace.
What is it about the time we find ourselves that suddenly things that have been for years termed as Conspiracy Theories are suddenly being revealed as reality?

We are late into the day and most people have no clue how they are being manipulated by the elites that see themselves as our superiors. They in their wisdom decide for us what we are to know and what is just too much for us to handle – “You Can’t Handle the Truth!”

I think we can handle the Truth which is the Word of God and His Son Jesus Christ!

Mike Inabinett
Keywords
deceptionaliensufomind controlpropagandaoccultconspiracy theoryconspiracynew world ordermediademonictvprogrammingtelevisionprogramdeceptionstheoriesbrain washing
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