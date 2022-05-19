Miles Guo: Recently many mysterious Chinese rich people returned to CCP China out of the blue

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
5/19/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Recently many mysterious Chinese rich people returned to CCP China out of the blue; luxury properties from 10 to 100 million dollars are listed for sale around the world and most of their beneficial owners are Chinese