Ancient Truths Overlooked by Modern Society. EXCELLENT !!!!

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MAX IGAN reveals Ancient Sound Frequency Healing, Energy Fields, Royal Rife, Modern Society
This video discusses Ancient frequencies used for healing, giant pipe organs in cathedrals, free energy, and modern society.
Scientist ROYAL RIFE developed a method of viewing viruses via a dark field microscope then applied both LIGHT and SOUND FREQUENCIES that created a feedback frequency and shattered the virus. He further developed the process to heal cancer and hundreds of other diseases. This looks at sound frequencies and asks what the ancients knew about it.