‘Cold-blooded massacre’ Israeli forces kill over 104 aid seekers in Gaza (mirrored)

29 Feb 2024

The Israeli military has killed at least 104 Palestinians in Gaza City.

Nearly 700 people have also been injured - dozens of them in critical condition.





Thursday's attack has been described as a massacre of civilians.

Hundreds of starving Palestinians had gathered to collect food aid, when they were attacked.

Israel's army says its soldiers were forced to open fire because they felt threatened by the large crowds.





Al Jazeera’s Michael Appel explains how this all unfolded.





Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum is in Rafah, southern Gaza, Zein Basravi is in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, and Bernard Smith is in occupied East Jerusalem for the latest developments.





