John-Kerrys-Daughter-Orders-Govts-To-Mass-Euthanize-BILLIONS-of-People-Before-2030

Published Oct 4th, 2023Streamed on: Oct 3rd, 2023
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34
https://rumble.com/c/THEPEOPLESVOICE
John Kerry’s daughter has urged world governments to urgently ramp up the WEF’s propaganda so that members of the public are mentally prepared to witness the deaths of billions of human beings in the global elite’s great depopulation drive.
Vanessa Kerry was speaking at a World Economic Forum panel to discuss the elite’s plans to brainwash the public into accepting their fate in order to save the planet from so-called “global boiling.”
According to Kerry, the people of the world have been softened-up by the Covid pandemic and they are now “emotionally” ready to accept that culling the vast majority of the population is in the best interests of humanity.
But there is just one problem for Kerry and her cronies in the corridors of power at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The entire world is a crime scene and the WEF has left its fingerprints all over it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.