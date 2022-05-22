Shilling for a Shekel: Hasbara Trolls & the Art of Disinformation War

Paid internet shills try to manipulate public opinion…

CannonBeachBum is a zionist shill/Hasbara troll. This idiot comments on Bitchute and Odyssey, maybe other places.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cNLkP8FTBhid/

“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler Recorded May 22, 2022 Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies. Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” and “The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor Replacement”) Web: cynthiahodges.com Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com Reference article: https://www.unz.com/lromanoff/the-jewish-hasbara-in-all-its-glory-lies-lies-everywhere/

