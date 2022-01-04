© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nashville Doctor Dies After Receiving Pfizer Shot; Media Claims He Died from COVID
Follow
0
Share
Report
144 views • January 04, 2022
This all sounds highly suspicious . . . if I were a betting person I would lay money that it was the jab that caused this!!!
From WeLoveTrump Newsletter
Is it really that hard to report the truth?
A Nashville doctor has died after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
Dr. Dimitri Ndina was in good health with no prior pre-conditions.
After receiving his shot, he mysteriously began feeling ill and died.
From WeLoveTrump Newsletter
Is it really that hard to report the truth?
A Nashville doctor has died after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
Dr. Dimitri Ndina was in good health with no prior pre-conditions.
After receiving his shot, he mysteriously began feeling ill and died.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.