Live event video of the Edinburgh Evening News Festival Cavalcade 2000 Millennium Parade featuring cast of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, local community groups, marching bands kickstarting the start of the Edinburgh International Festival, Edinburgh Fringe and Edinburgh Tattoo.
