The Edinburgh Evening News Festival Cavalcade 2000 Millennium Parade
Blue Orca Digital TV
Published Yesterday

Live event video of the Edinburgh Evening News Festival Cavalcade 2000 Millennium Parade featuring cast of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, local community groups, marching bands kickstarting the start of the Edinburgh International Festival, Edinburgh Fringe and Edinburgh Tattoo.

paradeedinburgh evening news festival cavalcade 2000 millenium paradefestival cavalcade 2000 millenium parade2000 millenium paradefestival cavalcade millennium parade 20002000 millennium parade festival cavalcadelive events videoslive music eventparade videoscarnival videosmarching bandscarnival floatscommunity eventsedinburgh festival cavalcadeedinburgh international festivaledinburgh military tattooedinburgh fringe festival

