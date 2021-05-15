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Here's what the PIED PIPERS have PLANNED for Us Next...
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160 views • May 15, 2021
This discussion covers:
- Who's behind the "Great Reset"
- Where do "they" get their timeline from?
- Why is "Climate Change" agenda and their "Healthcare" agenda always linked?
- Who's behind "Trade Unions" and why are they important to the controllers?
- What does the bible and the Sabbath have to do with all this?
- What are some of the prophesies that the "Great Reset" is leveraging to pull it off?
- and much more...
- Who's behind the "Great Reset"
- Where do "they" get their timeline from?
- Why is "Climate Change" agenda and their "Healthcare" agenda always linked?
- Who's behind "Trade Unions" and why are they important to the controllers?
- What does the bible and the Sabbath have to do with all this?
- What are some of the prophesies that the "Great Reset" is leveraging to pull it off?
- and much more...
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