BBC Is The Virus People Of UK Told Them So

THE BBC IS THE VIRUS… THE PEOPLE OF THE UK TOLD THEM
BBC buildings today were given some TRUTH
Enough is enough….the media is complicit in the biggest crimes against humanity and need to be held accountable for the deaths and harms caused to our friends and families
Stickers of the dead caused by the jabs are posted on windows of the BBC.
