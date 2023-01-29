Create New Account
BBC Is The Virus People Of UK Told Them So

Vigilent Citizen
Published 16 hours ago |

THE BBC IS THE VIRUS… THE PEOPLE OF THE UK TOLD THEM

BBC buildings today were given some TRUTH 

Enough is enough….the media is complicit in the biggest crimes against humanity and need to be held accountable for the deaths and harms caused to our friends and families

Stickers of the dead caused by the jabs are posted on windows of the BBC.

Keywords
liesvaccinebbcukdepopulationcrimes against humanitydeathsviruscovid

