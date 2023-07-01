CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE RECIPE | Ep. 29 | Mortar and Pastry

Chocolate cupcake is definitely a go to pastry when it comes to celebrations especially kids party, or even if you're looking for a simple snack. Sometimes we all do have that perfect recipe for frosting with all the toppings from syrups to candies to chocolates or even fruits. But it's just quite hard to make that perfectly moist and chocolatey cupcake and we tend to depend on store bought premixed cupcake batter. Now, you can make it completely from scratch! This recipe has the perfect balance of flour, cocoa and fat which brings out the chocolate flavor and moistness perfectly.You can use this on parties, make them with kids or simply snack on them. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cup all purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 cup cocoa powder (I use Bensdorp)
1 cup sugar
1 tsp instant coffee powder/granules
1 cup water
1/3 cup vegetable oil (I use canola)
1 medium egg
1 tbsp vinegar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.