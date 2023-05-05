Create New Account
Discipleship in the Church Today (Part 1) - with Jim McCarthy
The Berean Call
Published a day ago |

In today’s program, Tom is joined by Jim McCarthy to discuss “The Meaning of Discipleship.” Now, along with his guest, here’s TBC executive director Tom McMahon.


Tom: Thanks, Gary. As Gary mentioned, our topic for today is Discipleship. It’s a biblical educational practice and more that is so little implemented in today’s churches that few Christians, I’m concerned [know] what the term means.


Well, our guest, who is well qualified to tell us, is Jim McCarthy, the author of a number of books including The Gospel According to Rome, and John Calvin Goes to Berkeley. He’s also produced a terrific documentary entitled Catholicism: Crisis of Faith.

