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Indefinite Detention for Everyone?
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60 views • March 25, 2020
Never let a crisis go to waste. Politicians have always used emergencies to sneak in more power and control for themselves. And the current one is no different. The DOJ is asking Congress for powers that would represent an "unacceptable blow to Habeas Corpus"
Path to Liberty: March 25, 2020
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Path to Liberty: March 25, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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