GOV'T ADMITS TO MANIPULATING SNOW STORMS!!

CA is "planning" on another week of heavy snow

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/14/weather/cloud-seeding-weather-modification-wxn/index.html

QUALITIES OF SNOW

https://thebulletin.org/2022/08/dodging-silver-bullets-how-cloud-seeding-could-go-wrong/#:~:text=However%2C%20silver%20iodide%2C%20the%20chemical,Act%20as%20a%20hazardous%20substance.

MILITARY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4qAfJGMBa0

This is SILVER IODIDE

https://www.fishersci.com/store/msds?partNumber=S178100&productDescription=SILVER+IODIDE+PURIFIED+100G&vendorId=VN00033897&countryCode=US&language=en

It is “Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects”

Same qualities of SALT?

https://shreinertreecare.com/damaging-effects-salt-plants-trees/#:~:text=If%20salt%20is%20excessive%20in,damage%20for%20several%20consecutive%20years.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0147651316302342?via%3Dihub

How Cloud seeding could go wrong:

https://thebulletin.org/2022/08/dodging-silver-bullets-how-cloud-seeding-could-go-wrong/#:~:text=However%2C%20silver%20iodide%2C%20the%20chemical,Act%20as%20a%20hazardous%20substance.

Cloud Seeding VIDEO:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JIOZxTVpzs

Cloud formation video on Telegram:

https://t.me/QDisclosure17/48101

