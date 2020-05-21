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Compra 200 respiradores por R$ 33 milhões gera discussão em SC
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5 views • May 21, 2020
A compra de 200 respiradores artificiais pelo governo de Santa Catarina com dispensa de licitação, ao custo de R$ 33 milhões, repercutiu durante a sessão de terça-feira (28/04/2020) da Alesc.
Estava demorando a roubalheira nesta picaretagem que é a administração pública
Estava demorando a roubalheira nesta picaretagem que é a administração pública
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