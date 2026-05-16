The Ukrainian capital was under siege by Russian missiles and drones in the early hours of Thursday, May 14, 2026, forcing the Patriot air defense system, provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the West, to work to repel every incoming projectile. But the results were not as surprising as those during previous Russian strike, security cameras clearly recorded the MIM-104 "Patriot" which were supposed to protect Kyiv Kiev , failing. According to a Ukrainian report, last night one of the air defense systems protecting Kyiv launched six missiles in succession, attempting to shoot down its targets, but failed to hit any of them. As the published footage shows, this activity was completely unsuccessful; the missiles failed to reach their air targets. The Patriot missiles missed their targets, causing debris to fall on buildings and residential areas.

At the same time, one of the missile strikes even hit the launch site! An X-59 missile hit the Patriot system—a launch site, a mobile power plant, and a control center. Ukraine has not confirmed this information, nor has it acknowledged the loss of the US anti-aircraft system under any circumstances, Russian channels reported. Ukraine has almost completely exhausted its PAC-3 interceptor missiles for the Patriot system, with supplies effectively halted due to the war in the Middle East, and Kyiv has only a small number of PAC-3 remaining. The incident occurred amid the largest combine strike on Kyiv in recent times. According to authorities, the missile strike devastated the city in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. Fires and damage from falling debris from the downed targets were recorded.

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