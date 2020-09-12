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Ep.165 | Smoking guns | Adrian
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44 views • September 12, 2020
#Adrian #covid-19
If you want a list of all the videos of mine that YouTube have so far deemed as inappropriate you will find them here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/removed-by-youtube/
YouTube's email content:
Video content restrictions
YouTube does not allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts the World Health Organization (WHO) or local health authorities’ medical information about COVID-19, including on methods to prevent, treat, or diagnose COVID-19 and means of transmission of COVID-19.
- that would be the same WHO that has with impunity told the world on several occasions there is a pandemic. Corrupt psychopaths.
Manufactured Pandemic: Testing People for Any Strain of a Coronavirus, Not Specifically for COVID-19
https://www.globalresearch.ca/manufactured-pandemic-testing-people-any-strain-coronavirus-not-specifically-covid-19/5707781
https://www.globalresearch.ca/manufactured-pandemic-testing-people-any-strain-coronavirus-not-specifically-covid-19/5707781
https://constitutionwatch.com.au/official-total-covid-19-tests-conducted-and-results/
COVID RNA Base Pairs are Identical to Chromosome 8 Human DNA base Assembly
https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/06/bombshell-who-coronavirus-pcr-test-primer-sequence-is-found-in-all-human-dna/
Homo sapiens chromosome 8, GRCh38.p13 Primary Assembly
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nucleotide/NC_000008.11?report=genbank&;log$=nuclalign&from=63648346&to=63648363
Vaccine problems:
“Serious adverse event” in AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine trial revealed as spinal inflammation disorder caused by toxic adjuvants.
https://constitutionwatch.com.au/serious-adverse-event-in-astrazenecas-covid-19-vaccine-trial-revealed-as-spinal-inflammation-disorder-caused-by-toxic-adjuvants/
DR. Larry Palevsky's Testimony in opposition of H.B.5044 in CT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5JHQEVCyD8&;feature=youtu.be
Thie list of other smoking guns:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/a-post-on-one-of-my-youtube-videos/
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
or https://www.subscribestar.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
We are on lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
If you want a list of all the videos of mine that YouTube have so far deemed as inappropriate you will find them here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/removed-by-youtube/
YouTube's email content:
Video content restrictions
YouTube does not allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts the World Health Organization (WHO) or local health authorities’ medical information about COVID-19, including on methods to prevent, treat, or diagnose COVID-19 and means of transmission of COVID-19.
- that would be the same WHO that has with impunity told the world on several occasions there is a pandemic. Corrupt psychopaths.
Manufactured Pandemic: Testing People for Any Strain of a Coronavirus, Not Specifically for COVID-19
https://www.globalresearch.ca/manufactured-pandemic-testing-people-any-strain-coronavirus-not-specifically-covid-19/5707781
https://www.globalresearch.ca/manufactured-pandemic-testing-people-any-strain-coronavirus-not-specifically-covid-19/5707781
https://constitutionwatch.com.au/official-total-covid-19-tests-conducted-and-results/
COVID RNA Base Pairs are Identical to Chromosome 8 Human DNA base Assembly
https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/06/bombshell-who-coronavirus-pcr-test-primer-sequence-is-found-in-all-human-dna/
Homo sapiens chromosome 8, GRCh38.p13 Primary Assembly
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nucleotide/NC_000008.11?report=genbank&;log$=nuclalign&from=63648346&to=63648363
Vaccine problems:
“Serious adverse event” in AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine trial revealed as spinal inflammation disorder caused by toxic adjuvants.
https://constitutionwatch.com.au/serious-adverse-event-in-astrazenecas-covid-19-vaccine-trial-revealed-as-spinal-inflammation-disorder-caused-by-toxic-adjuvants/
DR. Larry Palevsky's Testimony in opposition of H.B.5044 in CT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5JHQEVCyD8&;feature=youtu.be
Thie list of other smoking guns:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/a-post-on-one-of-my-youtube-videos/
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
or https://www.subscribestar.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
We are on lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Keywords
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