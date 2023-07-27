Armed Forces of Ukraine threw the bodies of their dead on the battlefield in the Zaporozhye direction - President Putin.
All attempts at a counteroffensive have been stopped, the enemy has been driven back with heavy losses - President Putin’s statement about the intensification of hostilities by Ukraine.
➡️The Armed Forces of Ukraine stepped up hostilities, the main ones were in the Zaporozhye direction;
➡️The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 200 people in the last attack, Russia 10 times less;
➡️39 pieces of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of which 26 tanks were destroyed;
➡️The Armed Forces of Ukraine threw the bodies of their dead on the battlefield in the Zaporozhye direction;
➡️Soldiers and officers of the Russian Federation demonstrated the best examples of mass heroism in the SMO zone.
