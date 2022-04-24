© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Faith, Not Sight, Matters
Follow
0
Share
Report
79 views • April 24, 2022
Faith, Not Sight, Matters.
You believe in me, Thomas, because you have seen me, says the Lord; blessed are they who have not seen me, but till believe!
~ Jn 20:29
Let us turn ever more frequently to our Merciful Savior and make a simple act of trust: “Jesus, I trust in You.”
He loves you so very much and wants to lead you to Heaven to be with Him forever.
Concerning this Feast of Mercy, Jesus said to St. Faustina: “Whoever approaches the Fountain of Life on this day will be granted complete forgiveness of sins and punishment” (Diary, 300).
What a beautiful opportunity to celebrate God’s love and compassion for us!
https://www.ewtn.com/catholicism/seasons-and-feast-days/divine-mercy-20874
We have a God who keeps his promises, and asks us for our trust.
Wherever we find it most difficult to find and trust Jesus: Workplace, violence, traffic, family, or people we can't trust.
We can find courage through prayer, the Eucharist, or confession, and simply to pray from our heart
"Jesus I Trust In You!"
View the archive webpage for the monthly "Manhood First Monday" and the weekly "Nuggets In Nature' - by Catholic Men Chicago Southland, Apostolate of Bishop Joseph Perry, and join this mailing list:
https://archive.benchmarkemail.com/catholic-men-chicago-southland
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join us on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
You believe in me, Thomas, because you have seen me, says the Lord; blessed are they who have not seen me, but till believe!
~ Jn 20:29
Let us turn ever more frequently to our Merciful Savior and make a simple act of trust: “Jesus, I trust in You.”
He loves you so very much and wants to lead you to Heaven to be with Him forever.
Concerning this Feast of Mercy, Jesus said to St. Faustina: “Whoever approaches the Fountain of Life on this day will be granted complete forgiveness of sins and punishment” (Diary, 300).
What a beautiful opportunity to celebrate God’s love and compassion for us!
https://www.ewtn.com/catholicism/seasons-and-feast-days/divine-mercy-20874
We have a God who keeps his promises, and asks us for our trust.
Wherever we find it most difficult to find and trust Jesus: Workplace, violence, traffic, family, or people we can't trust.
We can find courage through prayer, the Eucharist, or confession, and simply to pray from our heart
"Jesus I Trust In You!"
View the archive webpage for the monthly "Manhood First Monday" and the weekly "Nuggets In Nature' - by Catholic Men Chicago Southland, Apostolate of Bishop Joseph Perry, and join this mailing list:
https://archive.benchmarkemail.com/catholic-men-chicago-southland
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join us on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.