Entry Into Taiwan’s Airspace by CCP’s Aircrafts Will Be Considered First Strike

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https://gnews.org/post/p1tfs9040
10/05/2022 TTV NEWS: The CCP frequently encroaches on Taiwan with Gray Zone operations and Chiu Kuo-Cheng issues harsh words to counteract PLA provocations head-on: should CCP’s military aircraft fly into Taiwan’s airspace, it will be considered the first strike