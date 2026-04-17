Episode 472: RFK JR.’S ACIP REWRITE, GLYPHOSATE SHOWDOWN, THE SCIENCE OF HOMEOPATHY

Today on The HighWire, Del breaks down a major shift in vaccine policy after HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. rewrote the ACIP charter following recommendations submitted by ICAN’s legal team.





Food activist Vani Hari (“Food Babe”) joins the show to discuss the upcoming People vs. Poison rally and the growing legal fight over glyphosate and corporate liability protections now being debated in the Supreme Court and Congress. Toxicologist Alexandra Muñoz joins the conversation.





Then Del sits down in-studio with classical homeopath Gabrielle Traub during World Homeopathy Awareness Week to discuss the documentary Introducing Homeopathy and the science and research behind this centuries-old system of medicine.





Plus, Jefferey Jaxen covers a Politico vaccine safety poll, measles vaccine effectiveness data, environmental chemical exposure risks, and new research raising concerns about erythritol and ultra-processed foods.





Guests: Vani Hari, Gabrielle Traub M.Tech (Hom), CCH, Alexandra Muñoz, PhD





Airdate: April 16, 2026