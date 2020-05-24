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Former UAW President Gary Jones arraigned on federal corruption charges
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36 views • May 24, 2020
Federal court provided a feed of the arraignment of the former UAW boss on embezzlement, racketeering and tax charges, but court rules demand that the feed was not to be used publicly.
Jones wore a suit and tie while the judge sat on the bench in his robe. A not-guilty plea was entered and Jones was given a $10,000 bond. It was a new way of doing court business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jones wore a suit and tie while the judge sat on the bench in his robe. A not-guilty plea was entered and Jones was given a $10,000 bond. It was a new way of doing court business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
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