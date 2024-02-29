Create New Account
Dave Brat on Christian Civilization
The New American’s Steve Bonta discusses America’s departure from Christian principles with Dave Brat, economist, historian, former congressman, and current Vice Provost for Engagement and Public Relations at Liberty University.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
economychristianitydave brat

