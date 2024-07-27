WOKE SKYNET Terminators - My REBUTTAL!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In his urgent warning for humanity, Mike Adams pointed out that AI systems are being taught their values by "woke" Leftists who assign ZERO VALUE to human life (and actually despise humanity). The author of this video agrees with many of Adams’ points but disagrees that Skynet-style robots will be necessary. He also argues that the Globalists will find AI far harder to control than they anticipate, because how do you control something that's a thousand or a million times smarter than you are?