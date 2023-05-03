Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE SMOKE PLUMES ARE THICKENING - US could face economic turmoil if another bank faces collapse, money bosses warn - BBC News
55 views
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published Wednesday |

Remember the reassuring fairytales told by Dick Fuld, Hank Paulson & Ben Bernanke!? Just before the 2008 GFC? NOW JAMIE DIMON TOOTS THE SAME HORN, ONCE AGAIN.

The US could face economic turmoil if more banks face collapse, some of the world's leading money managers have warned.

The caution followed the failure of First Republic, the second-largest banking failure in US history, and the third bank to collapse in the country since March.

JP Morgan Chase took over First Republic in a deal brokered by regulators - but there is a warning that the US could face a credit crunch and an economic slowdown, and at a crucial time, if another bank fails.

Keywords
collapseusglobalistnwonew world orderrothschildbankingjamie dimonjp morganconsolidationjpmfirst republic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket